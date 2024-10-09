Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.20 Per Share

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gateley Price Performance

Shares of LON:GTLY opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.76. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The firm has a market cap of £181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Gateley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Garrad sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81), for a total value of £12,420 ($16,254.42). In related news, insider Victoria Garrad sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.81), for a total value of £12,420 ($16,254.42). Also, insider Colin Robert Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Gateley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($68,053.92). 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gateley

About Gateley

(Get Free Report)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.