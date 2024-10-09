Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get FOX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FOX by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 136,473 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,129,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,196,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 266,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.