First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

