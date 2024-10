Financial Survey: Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) and Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deere & Company and Nature’s Miracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 0 12 8 0 2.40 Nature’s Miracle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deere & Company currently has a consensus price target of $410.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Deere & Company’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Nature’s Miracle.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company $54.85 billion 2.01 $10.17 billion $33.22 12.05 Nature’s Miracle $9.63 million 0.54 -$7.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Deere & Company and Nature’s Miracle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Miracle.

Risk and Volatility

Deere & Company has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Miracle has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Nature’s Miracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deere & Company and Nature’s Miracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 14.69% 36.71% 7.85% Nature’s Miracle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Deere & Company beats Nature’s Miracle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers. The Small Agriculture and Turf segment offers utility tractors, and related loaders and attachments; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment, commercial mowing equipment, golf course equipment, and utility vehicles, as well as implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, residential, commercial, golf, and sports turf care applications; other outdoor power products; and hay and forage equipment. This segment also resells products from other manufacturers. It serves dairy and livestock producers, crop producers, and turf and utility customers. The Construction and Forestry segment provides a range of backhoe loaders, crawler dozers and loaders, four-wheel-drive loaders, excavators, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, landscape and skid-steer loaders, milling machines, pavers, compactors, rollers, crushers, screens, asphalt plants, log skidders, log feller bunchers, log loaders and forwarders, log harvesters, and attachments; and roadbuilding equipment. The Financial Services segment finances sales and leases agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment. It also offers wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; and extended equipment warranties, as well as finances retail revolving charge accounts. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Nature’s Miracle

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products. It also designs, builds, and operates various indoor growing settings, including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. is based in Upland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.