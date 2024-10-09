Financial Contrast: Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) and Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Adevinta ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 4.73% 57.44% 2.60% Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 3 6 0 2.67 Adevinta ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivid Seats and Adevinta ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus target price of $7.28, suggesting a potential upside of 103.86%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Adevinta ASA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and Adevinta ASA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $775.60 million 0.96 $74.54 million N/A N/A Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Adevinta ASA.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Adevinta ASA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Adevinta ASA

(Get Free Report)

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.