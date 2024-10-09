Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

