DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $143.30 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $146.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.69, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

