Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217.25 ($2.84).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

LON:DLG opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 2,608.70%.

In other news, insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,520.22). Insiders have bought 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,980,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

