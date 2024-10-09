Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
CURB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.
