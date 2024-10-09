Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1843 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta ( NYSE:VTMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

