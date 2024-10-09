Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.