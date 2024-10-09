Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 6,000 Shares

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $318,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,782,860.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCB opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Coastal Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

