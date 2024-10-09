Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

UBER opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

