Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to Strong-Buy

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
