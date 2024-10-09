Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to Strong-Buy

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Andrew Peller Company Profile

In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$52,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at C$3,024. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $238,428.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

