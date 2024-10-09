BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $118.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

