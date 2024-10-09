Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $263.56

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,631 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

