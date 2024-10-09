Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $26.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

