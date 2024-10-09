Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.14 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AEET opened at GBX 64.66 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 259.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.95 ($0.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.89. The company has a market cap of £52.66 million, a PE ratio of 3,225.00 and a beta of -0.19.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

