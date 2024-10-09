Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.14 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:AEET opened at GBX 64.66 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 259.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.95 ($0.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.89. The company has a market cap of £52.66 million, a PE ratio of 3,225.00 and a beta of -0.19.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile
