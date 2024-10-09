Analyzing Gold Royalty (GROY) and The Competition

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gold Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Royalty Competitors -37.61% -6.84% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Royalty Competitors 1118 3607 4461 119 2.38

Volatility and Risk

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 168.62%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than its peers.

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty’s peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Royalty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million -$26.76 million -8.03 Gold Royalty Competitors $4.55 billion -$67.76 million 3.07

Gold Royalty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gold Royalty pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -15.3% and pay out -1,322.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Royalty peers beat Gold Royalty on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

