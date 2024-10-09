Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $19.86

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $551,777.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $204,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,777.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,808. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.5 %

HIMS stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.