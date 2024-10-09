Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Target Price at $485.60

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

CACI opened at $512.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.61 and a 200-day moving average of $437.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $515.16.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

