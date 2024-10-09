Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amplitude by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

