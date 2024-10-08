WPP plc (LON:WPP) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WPP stock opened at GBX 773.47 ($10.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,102.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 733.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 757.65. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 656 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 856.80 ($11.21).

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.96) to GBX 950 ($12.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 910 ($11.91).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

