Wedbush Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $510.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $504.03.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $409.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.