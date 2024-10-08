Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

