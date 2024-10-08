Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $10.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.35. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

