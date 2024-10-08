UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

UWM Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a P/E ratio of 244.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,547.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 190.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in UWM by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.