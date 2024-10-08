US Solar Fund (USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 29th

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
US Solar Fund Price Performance
US Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.76 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.47.
About US Solar Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Solar Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Levi’s Revenue Dips, But Record Margins Might Stitch Things Up
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Strong Q4 2024 Rally
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Super Micro’s Split: A Game-Changer or Risky Move for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.