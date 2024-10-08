US Solar Fund (USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 29th

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

US Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.76 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.47.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

