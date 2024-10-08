UDR, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 361.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

UDR Trading Down 0.9 %

UDR stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

