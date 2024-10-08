UDR, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 361.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.
UDR Trading Down 0.9 %
UDR stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
