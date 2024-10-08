The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MRCH opened at GBX 580 ($7.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 572.18. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 476 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £860.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,785.71 and a beta of 0.96.
About The Merchants Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Levi’s Revenue Dips, But Record Margins Might Stitch Things Up
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Strong Q4 2024 Rally
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Super Micro’s Split: A Game-Changer or Risky Move for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.