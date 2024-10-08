TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

TEL stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 460,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

