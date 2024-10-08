SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold”

UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised SSP Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

