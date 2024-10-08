Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.80.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
NYSE STNG opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.15.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
