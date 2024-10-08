RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $11.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 19,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

