RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $11.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.36.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
