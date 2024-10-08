Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 311.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,493,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 104,759.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after buying an additional 1,581,870 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 85.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qiagen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Qiagen by 148.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 708,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

