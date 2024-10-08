PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declares $0.66 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6561 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %

PUTKY stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

