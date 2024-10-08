MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 368,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 596,283 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

