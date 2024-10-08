Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $92.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.