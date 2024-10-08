Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 61.72 ($0.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

