Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LLOY stock opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 61.72 ($0.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.80.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.