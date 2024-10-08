JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on October 21st

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:JSGI opened at GBX 329 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 325.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.53 and a beta of 0.45. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.