JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $36.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 696,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

