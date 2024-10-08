Insider Selling: CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,380,000 Shares of Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at $101,093,517. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $265.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 108,756 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

