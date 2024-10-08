Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.14. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $175.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

