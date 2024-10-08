Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.31.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

DAVA opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Endava has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $81.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Endava by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 2,113.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Endava by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

