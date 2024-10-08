Contrasting Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gold Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Gold Royalty pays out -5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gold Resource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and Gold Resource”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $6.50 million 36.41 -$26.76 million ($0.17) -8.24 Gold Resource $81.18 million 0.39 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -1.67

Volatility & Risk

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Royalty and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 161.90%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 398.72%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Gold Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Resource -51.93% -27.52% -13.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Gold Royalty on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

