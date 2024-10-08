Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $653,747 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

