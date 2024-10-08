Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $17.71

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.71.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $13,280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 120.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 754,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
