Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $154.21

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $17,670,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $138.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

