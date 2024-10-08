Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT at $294.89

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.68.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $234.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.61. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

