Brokerages Set Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Price Target at $69.36

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 183.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Dayforce has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $1,973,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dayforce by 23.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.